ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00142260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00088688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015825 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance's total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance's official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

