ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Down 9%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.

