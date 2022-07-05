Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Short Interest Update

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Archaea Energy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 157,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

