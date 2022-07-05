Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 11.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 839,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,684,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.24 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00.
In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
