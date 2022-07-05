Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 11.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 839,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,684,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.24 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.2924445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

