Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.
