Aries Wealth Management Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.