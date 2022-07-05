Aries Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

