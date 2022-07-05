Aries Wealth Management Cuts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

SRE stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

