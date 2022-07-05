Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,814,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 5.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.24% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

