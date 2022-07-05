Aries Wealth Management Takes $243,000 Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

