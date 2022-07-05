Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

