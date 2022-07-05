Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.29. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
