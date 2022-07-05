Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.29. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.