Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $82,355.13 and approximately $103.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,877.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.82 or 0.05633719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00248944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00616920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00520679 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,852,089 coins and its circulating supply is 13,807,545 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

