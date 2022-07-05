Arqma Trading Down 13.1% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $80,789.02 and approximately $62.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.90 or 0.05688506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00028882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00252731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00617257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00529572 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,846,036 coins and its circulating supply is 13,801,492 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

