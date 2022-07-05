Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 4,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 818,795 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $8,173,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.