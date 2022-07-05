Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.