Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,609 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $66,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $329.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.73. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

