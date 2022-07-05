Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2,815.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 944,675 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of TE Connectivity worth $128,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

