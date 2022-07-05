Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,365 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,397 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $69,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after buying an additional 3,495,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,022,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

GOLD opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

