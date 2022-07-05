Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $503,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

