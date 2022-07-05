Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 206,210 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Biogen worth $116,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $372.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

