Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 645,209 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $148,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.