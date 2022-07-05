Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of ANSYS worth $80,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.19 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

