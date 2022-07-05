Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,748,281 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,748,281 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $58,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

