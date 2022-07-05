Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

