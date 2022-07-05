Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $4.65 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

