AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £115 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £115 ($139.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($139.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($145.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($145.31) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($127.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £105.46 ($127.70).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 31.63 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £108.40 ($131.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,234. The company has a market cap of £167.96 billion and a PE ratio of -184.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is £103.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,601.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.23) and a 12-month high of £110.54 ($133.86).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

