Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Trading Down 3.3%

Jul 5th, 2022

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYMGet Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.60). Approximately 240,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 567,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.72).

ATYM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498 ($6.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market cap of £415.44 million and a P/E ratio of 412.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 365.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.24.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

