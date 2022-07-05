ATB Capital Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$59.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFN. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.71.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.94 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$598.75 million and a PE ratio of 56.89. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.8797241 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.