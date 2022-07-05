AtromG8 (AG8) Tops One Day Volume of $62,836.00

AtromG8 (AG8) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $659,992.08 and $62,836.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.01033488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00092445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016488 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

