AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE T opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

