AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Up 1.8%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.12. 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $70.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.54.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.