Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 970293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

