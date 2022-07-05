Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.87 on Tuesday, reaching $207.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,814. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

