Autonio Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $402,361.03 and $3,565.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00143092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00092497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

