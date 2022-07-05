Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Avinger worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

