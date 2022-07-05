AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.08) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($30.73) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($31.77) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. AXA has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.