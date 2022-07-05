Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

BAC stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 542,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,043,536. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

