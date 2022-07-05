Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,390 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.13.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.16. The stock had a trading volume of 288,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,736. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $312.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

