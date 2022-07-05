Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.40 to $9.90. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Azul traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 32275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

AZUL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 306.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

