Baanx Market Capitalization Tops $279,267.21 (BXX)

Baanx (BXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Baanx has a total market cap of $279,267.21 and $1,906.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baanx has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baanx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,282.26 or 0.99974861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baanx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baanx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.