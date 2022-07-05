Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.58.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after buying an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

