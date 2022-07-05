Bank of The West Acquires 238 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.13. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

