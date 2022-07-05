Bank of The West Buys 1,576 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

