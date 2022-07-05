Bank of The West Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 387.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

