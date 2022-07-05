Bank of The West Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of The West boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.05 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,082.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,239.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

