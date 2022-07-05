Bank of The West Purchases 783 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of The West boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

