Bank of The West Purchases 836 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.4% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.46. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.