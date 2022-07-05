Bank of The West Sells 10,634 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.