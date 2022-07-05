Bank of The West Sells 2,320 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 20,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

